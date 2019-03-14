Home

Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
The First Parish United Church of Christ
176 W. High St
Somersworth, NH
Janet S. Giffin


1934 - 2019
Janet S. Giffin Obituary
DOVER - Janet S. Giffin, 85, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Wentworth Home, following a period of failing health. Born January 8, 1934 in Rockland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gladys (Chick) Stone.

Janet was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate from the University of Maine and taught English and French at the High School level for a number of years. Thereafter she was a homemaker, an avid Red Sox fan and animal lover.

Members of her family include her children Tom Giffin and wife Lauri of Norwood, Mass., and Gayle O'Connor of Dover, N.H.; and her three grandchildren Lauren, Victoria, and Ryan.

SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m., at the The First Parish United Church of Christ, 176 W. High St., Somersworth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Knox County, Maine. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
