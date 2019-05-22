|
PORTSMOUTH - Janice Daley passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wentworth Douglas hospital. She was born November 27, 1943, in Portsmouth, daughter of Floyd and June Daley.
Janice is survived by daughter, Kim, two sons, Collin and David and two sisters Joyce and Gail.
She was predeceased by her parents and son, Rodney.
Janice was a vibrant woman who wore colorful and unique outfits, was passionate about Red Hatters, dancin', shopping, local Celtic music and a jewelry enthusiast.
Lovingly "Mammy" to 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, she was most proud of having five generations.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the Portsmouth American Legion, June 9, from 1-4 p.m.
Donations appreciated to: WDH charitable foundation, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from May 22 to May 25, 2019