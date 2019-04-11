|
ROCHESTER - Jason D. Cole, 38, of 33 River Street, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home.
Members of his family include his mother, Mary Taylor of Rochester; his father Jimmy Cole and his wife Doreen of Somersworth; his wife, Sarah Cole of Berwick, Maine; his daughter Kayla Cole of Berwick, Maine; his sister, Amanda Ableman of Rochester; cousins aunts and uncles.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019