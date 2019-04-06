Home

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
(207) 676-2622
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tockwotton on the Waterfront
500 Waterfront Drive
East Providence, RI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
Interment
Following Services
Hillside Cemetery
North Berwick, ME
Jean C. MacCorison


1925 - 2019
Jean C. MacCorison Obituary
BARRINGTON, R.I. - Jean C. MacCorison, 93, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 while on vacation on Sanibel Island, Fla.

Jean was born July 9, 1925 in Portland, Maine, daughter of James O. and Dorothy (Walker) MacCorison and grew up in North Berwick, Maine. A graduate of Boston University, she earned a Masters of Public Health from Yale. During her college years, she worked on a fishing boat out of Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine, baiting hooks for the ladies. Her entire career served public health including in Boston, Cape Cod, and Northampton, Massachusetts, and many years in Rhode Island. Her last position before retirement in 1988 was as Executive Director of the Rhode Island Lung Association, having over the years guided the Association through merger of local affiliates and changes of name. She was a Past President of the Congress of Lung Association Staff.

She served on the Board of Tockwotton Home; a 50 year member of the Dandie Dinmont Terrier Club of America; member of Alpha Phi sorority. For several years, AARP volunteer helping seniors do their income taxes. She spent a month each summer on Moody Beach, Maine where she celebrated her 90th birthday.

She is survived by her housemate of 47 years, Margaret Kane. She also leaves a much beloved extended 'family' in the UK, including a goddaughter. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Margaret at 150 Alfred Drowne Road, Barrington, RI 02806 or [email protected]

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. Interment to follow in Hillside Cemetery, North Berwick, Maine

Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation to North Berwick Historical Society, PO Box 477, North Berwick, ME 03906 or to Animal Welfare Society, 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043, or plant a tree or flowering shrub.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, ME where condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019
