DOVER - Jean I. (Irons) Knox Brooks, 77, died at the Hyder Hospice House on Thursday May 30, 2019. Born February 25, 1942 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Joseph and Evie (Given) Irons.
She graduated from NH Technical Institute in Concord in 1979. She worked as a RN at Wentworth Douglass hospital for 29 years, retiring in 2000. Jean worked part time at McDonalds in Rochester for many years.
She was a caring and friendly person. She had a smile that was contagious. She loved kids and was a Girl Scout leader for several years. Jean had a way with people; you could always see the twinkle in her eye.
Jean is survived by her son, Michael E. Knox and his wife Jodie Sweetser of Biddeford, Maine; three daughters, JoAnn Crossman and her husband Joe of Nova Scotia, Kimberly A. Gravel and her husband Michael of Gonic, N.H., and Deanna K. Pomeroy and her husband Keith of Rochester, N.H.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph A. Irons of Fla., Jeffrey F. Irons of Fla. and Janice L. Ham of Rochester; Dottie Burns of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Hyder House or Riverside Rest home both in Dover. They would like to thank Riverside Rest Home Staff for the EXCEPTIONAL care they gave to Jean, and Hyder House staff for the amazing care they gave her. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
