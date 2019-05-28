Home

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Jeannine Lambert
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
Gonic, NH
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Cavalry Cemetery
Jeannine Lambert Obituary
GONIC - Jeannine Lambert, 82, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home following a period of declining health. She was born in Rochester, July 24, 1936, the daughter of Edward and Noela (Laliberte) Hamel. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Walter, and her two sisters Patricia Sylvain and Theresa Lanoix.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lambert and wife Michele of Rochester, daughter Sandra Healey and husband Rick of Gonic; four grandchildren, Chad Healey (and partner Brittany), Tasha Lambert, Alicia Dion (and husband Mike), and Cam Lambert; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She worked as a secretary at the Gonic Mill and as a bookkeeper for Dr. Ejarque. She was a lifelong member of the Rochester Emblem Club #40. She loved her Red Sox, bingo, puzzles, and game shows. Known by family and friends as the "Chip Lady."

SERVICES: Friends may call Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home. 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, May 31 at St. Leo's Church in Gonic. Burial will follow in Mt. Cavalry Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from May 28 to May 31, 2019
