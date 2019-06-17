|
GULFPORT, Miss. - Reverend Jo Ann Nancy Hoitt of Gulfport, Miss. passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by family after a period of failing health.
She was born in Aurora, Colo. at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital to Burton W. Hoitt and the late Arline Boisvert Hoitt.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Drake Parker (Adam) of Ridgefield, Conn., and Christina "Steenie" Drake Zirlott (David) of Mobile, Ala.; her grandchildren, Gabriel Avner Parker, Montana Celeste Staggs, Logan Drake Zirlott, and Tristen Ellis Zirlott. She is also survived by her siblings John Hoitt (Susan), Jill Marie Gustafson (Andrew), Jay Hoitt, and Jeff Hoitt. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Having spent the majority of her life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, she never met a stranger. She founded the Shuwb Navah Ministry in Gulfport to reach and bring joy and hope to those in need.
Donations can be made in her name to Gulf Coast Women's Center for Non-Violence, P.O. Box 333, Biloxi, MS 39533
She will be laid to rest beside her mother and grandmother in Laconia, N.H. during a small graveside service later this summer.
