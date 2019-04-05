Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Joan Antone
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Maronite Church
Brockton, MA
Joan Antone


DOVER - Joan Antone, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph S. Antone of Brockton, Mass. After her husband died in April of 1978, providing for her family was first and foremost. Not only did she nourish her family with exquisite cuisine, but most importantly with love.

She graduated from St. Mary Academy in Dover and was a hairdresser by trade. Over the past few years, Joan battled with cancer. Her faith allowed her to fight the fight and finish the race.

Joan is survived by her three children and their spouses, Linda and DJ Antone, Lisa and Michael Lawson and Michael and Lynn Antone; nine grandchildren, Rachel and Justin, Kayla and Brian, Raymond, Joseph and Jackie, Maria and Michael Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Gianna.

We lost the backbone of our Family. Her endless love for family and friends will forever be a part of everyone who had a chance to meet her.

SERVICES: The funeral Mass will be held on April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa's Maronite Church in Brockton, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Joan's favorite charities: Food for the Poor c/o Dr. Lynne Nasrallah, Board Director 1614 Gay Drive Orlando, Florida 32803 or . Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019
