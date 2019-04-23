|
ROCHESTER - John C. Bryant Jr., of Rochester, N.H. passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. John was born December 29, 1928, in Haverhill, Mass., son to the late John C. Bryant Sr. and Mary Louise Bryant of Haverhill, Mass.
John grew up in Haverhill, Mass., attended J. Arnold Trade School and graduated from Haverhill High in 1947. Upon graduation he enlisted in Air Force In addition to serving in Texas and South Dakota, he was deployed overseas including time during the Korean War in Japan and South Korea ending his service in Washington DC in 1952.
John moved to Rochester in 1953 to work at the Record Press and then Fosters Daily Democrat where he spent 31 years before retiring. Upon retirement, he moved to Milton, N.H., enjoyed wintering for several years in Sarasota, Fla., where he made many new friends before moving back to Rochester in the fall of 2012.
John was a longtime member of the First Methodist Church in Rochester, former member of Sportsmen's Club and Farmington Country Club.
John was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Marilyn in April, 2015. John leaves behind his daughters, Julie Tompson and her husband John of Milton, N.H., Carol Bryant, of Somersworth N.H., and Katherine Bryant of Saco, Maine; grandchildren, Eric Tompson and his wife Katie, Karen Tompson, Brady Charron and his wife Heidi Charron, Holly and her husband Chris Miller; and seven wonderful great-grandchildren, Eben, Keegan and Klay Tompson and Wesley and Oliver Drapeau, Clinton Miller and Charlotte Jane Charron expected in July.
Dad will be missed greatly by all his family including his wonderful friends and church family. Thank you to all of you for your thoughts and prayers. We are all thankful for the wonderful friends and family we have.
Thank you to all of the Great Staff at the Studley Home for helping with the care of Dad over the past year and to Cornerstone Hospice.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 34 Main St., Rochester, N.H. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the First Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Hunt officiating. Private burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery Rochester, N.H., with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to the First Methodist Church, Rochester, N.H., in Dad's honor. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019