Dover, N.H. - John Domenic Forgione, age 87 years, of Dover, N.H., formerly of Lynn and Revere, Mass., a man with the gift of gab and an engaging smile, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Born in Revere to Raffaele and Rosina (Giordano) Forgione, he was the youngest of fifteen children and quickly embraced the love of family along with the importance of competition, especially when they all sat down at the dinner table together. Growing up he could always be found playing piano in his living room and finding pickup games of baseball or football along with his brothers and cousins.
After graduating from Revere High School in 1950 at the top of his class and a member of the National Honor Society he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from its machinist school at Chunute AFB in Illinois just as the Korean War started. He was immediately sent to Misawa AFB in Japan where Airman First Class John Forgione was assigned and put in charge of the 49th Maintenance Squadron that supported the Strategic Air Command under General Curtis Lemay. While serving during the war he earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.
After serving his tour in Korea, John returned home in 1954 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve for four years as a Sergeant E-5. While in the reserves he went on to further his education by graduating from Aviation Training School specializing in ground support. Soon after graduating John married and started his family.
While raising and supporting his family in Lynn he worked as a Class A machinist while studying Mechanical Engineering at Northeastern University and later Electrical Engineering at MIT. In 1965 he started work at American Science and Engineering (AS&E) and was responsible for prototype development in their space division. In this position he worked on the SAS-1 "Uhuru" satellite which was the first earth orbiting mission dedicated to x-ray astronomy. He was later assigned to help develop the multispectral imaging camera for Skylab, America's first space station which launched in 1973. John was involved in several payload missions and experiments for Skylab including the launch of the HEAO (High Energy Astronomical Observation) x-ray astronomy satellite that launched in 1977. John was later honored for his contribution and dedication to the space program by receiving the Skylab Achievement Award from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
After leaving AS&E he continued his dedication to his country by enlisting in the Army National Guard serving up until 1982. While in the guard he went on to work in the defense industry developing range finders used on M-16 tanks and air control systems for F-14 fighter jets. John's talents and dedication were not just focused on the advancement of space exploration and the defense of his country. Later in life John turned his focus to the medical surgical industry by designing medical devices such as forceps and fiber optic instruments for use in osteopathic surgery.
Outside of his family and career John had four great passions: playing the piano, playing poker with his buddies, collecting sports memorabilia and following all local Boston sports teams. John like most New Englanders suffered through the 86 year draught of the Boston Red Sox but was rewarded in 2004 to see the first of four World Series in his life time. Additionally, with seeing the championships of the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Bruins especially over the last 18 years were like heaven to him.
John leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years Florence Forgone; his daughter Debora Forgione and her husband Mike Brodeur of Lowell; his son John Forgione and his wife Beatriz, and her sister Adriana Ruiz of Dracut. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Danielle Alvarado of California, his sister Mary Ann Petrola of Revere and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor John's character, we ask that all who wish to participate in the celebration of his life make a donation to any U.S. veteran or cancer organization on the 88th anniversary of his birth, Aug. 31, 2019.
Published in Fosters from July 9 to July 12, 2019