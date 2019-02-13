|
DOVER - John M. White, 90, of Dover, N.H., passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. A resident of Dover much of his life, he was a graduate of Dover High School, class of 1947.
After High School, John joined the Army where he became a communications expert during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he worked for Pan American Airlines Guided Missile Range Division tracking manned space missions from ships in Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. Later he started his own business designing and selling the Powermite heat controller for plastic injection and blow molding machines.
In his spare time, John was a member of the Elks Club in Dover. He loved to spend time in the summers on Lake Winnipesauke and winters in Florida.
Surviving is a daughter, Michele Carey and her husband Brian of Southington, Conn.; three sisters, Francis Kageilery and her husband James of Dover, Rosemary August of Dover, and Kathleen Ringeisen of Grand Rapids, Mich.; many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Stanley August and Ralph Ringeisen.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, February 15, and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, both at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Burial will be private at a later date. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.taskerfh.com or carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019