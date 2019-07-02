|
FARMINGTON - John Michael Law died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home in Farmington, N.H. He was born on October 3, 1952 in Dallas, Texas, the son of Robert and Rita Law.
John grew up in Hudson, N.H. where he attended school and graduated from Alvirne High School in 1970.
John worked his whole life for the B&M Railroad and Guilford Transportation, as an engineer and ultimately, as the Executive Director of Safety and Training.
He was active in the community and served on the Farmington Planning Board and many town committees. He was an avid hiker and motorcyclist taking several extensive trips cross country. John was brilliant when it came to working with his hands. He could fix anything and loved home improvement projects.
Diagnosed in 2016 with pancreatic cancer, John fiercely battled the disease and lost his fight while facing the challenge head on.
He is survived by his two sons Scott Roland Law and his wife Jill of Nashua, N.H., and Jeffrey Michael Law and his wife Nicole of Virginia; three grandchildren Victoria, Krista and Kira Law; sisters JoAnn Bedell and husband Gary of Sanford, Maine and Janet Mitchell and husband Rick of Hudson, N.H.; his brother James Law and wife Tammy of Litchfield, N.H. and several nieces and nephews. John also leaves his former wife and dear friend, Diane Law of Rochester, N.H.; as well as Pairaya Pamorn of Thailand, whom he was recently joined with in a ceremony in Thailand; as well as a very special friend Danny Sprague of Dover, N.H., and many other close friends.
SERVICES: A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Wentworth Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Fosters from July 2 to July 5, 2019