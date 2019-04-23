|
|
DOVER - John R. Franchebois "Poppy", 98, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury, N.H., following a full life. Born May 12, 1920 in Pittsfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Emile and Mary Louise (Eglin) Franchebois.
His always positive attitude and encouragement were sources of strength and comfort to many. The skies were always blue, the trees tall, and the roads straight and smooth. His references to others as "efficient" reflected an appreciation of their efforts, which he would often comment on with a simple "good job!"
John served at the rank of Corporal as a machinist and instructor in the US Army's Air Corps during World War II. He was a founder of the Berkshire Beef Company in Pittsfield. John was an active member of Rotary for more than 50 years, including a term as its president. He received the club's prestigious Paul Harris Award. John contributed tirelessly to the good work of Pittsfield's Notre Dame Church. Still, his greatest recognition for many came in his role as Santa Claus, which he maintained to the age of 97. John passed out gifts to family and friends as well as strangers who had fallen on hard times (through his work with the Salvation Army). Perhaps his greatest gifts however were his sunny disposition, optimism, and ability to see the good in all.
Members of his family include two children Jack Franchebois and wife Linda of Canaan, N.Y.; and Jean Calculator and husband Stephen of Dover, N.H.; six grandchildren, Aimee, Cherie, Bryant, Lauren, Trevor, and Kaity; and seven great-grandchildren.
Poppy was predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Kathryn (Hurley) Franchebois, in 2016. Theirs was a love story that only grew stronger with time. They were inseparable in hearts and souls.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019