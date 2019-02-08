|
DOVER - John Sibik, 68, of Dover, died unexpectedly Monday, February 4, 2019 while doing what he loved – playing basketball with friends at the Dover Recreation McConnell Center. John was born July 9, 1950 to Rudolph and Sophie (Koufos) Sibik and was raised in Somersworth.
He graduated from Somersworth High in 1968 and went on to a successful career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he met his wife Linda. They moved to Dover and married in 1986.
John leaves behind his wife and best friend of 32 years Linda (Jalbert) Sibik; sons Andrew and Brian; mother Sophie; sister Marsha (Peter) Schofield; nephew Matthew (Joi) Schofield; uncle Chris Koufos; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father Rudy, aunts Georgia, Angie and Koula Koufos. He also leaves his mother-in-law Pat Jalbert, sister-in-law Ellen (Sterling) Hudon, and brother-in-law Bob (Susan) Jalbert.
John served in the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1975. He graduated from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Apprenticeship Program in Sheet Metal, and retired in 2008 as an Engineering Technician. Not one to sit still (aka Happy Feet), John continued to work as a government contractor and also became a candlemaker.
John served on the Dover Rec Advisory Board and coached many baseball and basketball leagues in Dover while the boys were growing up.
John was a lifelong parishioner and past church council president at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Somersworth, N.H.
Once he finally "retired" John loved to golf, ski, go for rides in his Corvette, family dinner nights, and relax with family and friends at Kimball Lake Shores in Fryeburg, Maine. John's greatest passion in retirement was playing basketball. He played in the Dover Recreation over 50 league for the last 18 years, was a member of the DUMBO basketball group of Durham, and competed at many state tournaments as well as the Senior Olympics.
John had the most diverse and amazing circle of friends which have help to support us during this difficult time – thank you all. He was known for his quiet humor (king of the stupid dad jokes), friendship, competitive spirit and his constant and unwavering love for family and many, many friends. Our hearts are broken that we have lost someone so full of life, but his energy will continue to live within and around us.
John had six ethics of life - Before you pray – believe; Before you speak – listen; Before you spend – earn; Before you write – think; Before you quit – try Before you die – live. John's was truly a life well lived.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 45 Tates Brook Rd., Somersworth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Dover Recreation, c/o Gary Bannon, 61 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019