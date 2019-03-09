|
|
BARRINGTON - Johnathan Neil Gibb, 61, of Barrington, N.H., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home after a lengthy battle with COPD. He was born on August 8, 1957 in Rochester, N.H. at Frisbee Memorial Hospital; the son of Neil Gibb and Shirley Gibb-Haley.
John Gibb was an avid NASCAR and New England Sports fan. He loved attending races at LEE USA SPEEDWAY and STAR SPEEDWAY.
Johnathan Neil Gibb is survived by his children Travis Gibb, Devin Gibb and Justin Gibb. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Gibb-Haley, and five brothers and sisters, Richard Gibb, Linda Laroche, Susan Bennett, and Joanne Kelley and their spouses. John was also blessed to have three grandchildren Alyson Gibb, Alexis Gibb and coming very soon his first grandson Remy Gibb. He was also predeceased by his father, Neil Gibb.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Purdy's Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd, in Lee, N.H., with Pastor Gregory Kelley, officiating. Light refreshments will be served immediately following the service at Purdy's Memorial Chapel. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019