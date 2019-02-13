|
ROCHESTER - Joseph R. Wilson, Jr., 61, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Born June 10, 1957 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of the late Joseph and Rena (Bartlett) Wilson, Sr.
Joe worked as a Finance Manager in the automotive industry for many years. He also took great pride in his many patio masonry creations.
One of Joe's greatest joys in life was coaching basketball. He coached at the St. Elizabeth Seton School in Rochester for 10 years as well as Portsmouth Christian Academy for six years. Above all else, Joe enjoyed hosting cookouts with his wife Rita for their children, grandchildren, and family.
Joe is survived by his wife Rita (Duffy) Wilson of Rochester, N.H.; his children Joseph Wilson, III and wife Ashlee of Berwick, Maine; Jessica Wilson of Portsmouth, N.H.; Adam Wilson of Rochester, N.H.; Emily Alldredge and husband Kyle of Stafford, Va.; and Hailey Wilson of Rochester, N.H.; his grandchildren Issiah, Kiya, Lacey, Graham, Jace, Kyle, and Kason; two sisters Nancy Anderson and husband Michael of S. Berwick, Maine; and Janet Vaivods and husband Joseph of Somersworth, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother David Wilson.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 15, at 10 a.m., at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church located on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street. Burial will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Monarch School of New England, P.O. Box 1921, Rochester, NH 03866. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019