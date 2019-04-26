|
MANCHESTER - Joseph Thomas Duval, 32, died at Mass General Hospital in Boston on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born September 18, 1986; the son of Thomas H. and Kelly A. (Keefe) Duval.
He worked for ADS Environmental Services.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Michele A. (Doherty) Duval of Manchester, N.H.; children, Evan T. and Benjamin M. Duval; parents, Thomas and Kelly Duval of Dover; maternal grandparents, Robert and Lucille Keefe of Blackstone, Mass.; two brothers, Zachary R. Duval of Dover and Thomas H. Duval II of Canaan, N.H.; and a sister, Chelsea L. Duval of Rochester.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019