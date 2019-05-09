|
SOMERSWORTH - Joseph William Demers, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 29, 2019. Joe was a lifelong New Hampshire resident and son of the late Pauline Esau and William Demers.
Joe was loved by many as a vibrant personality, proud father, and former Dover football coach. He taught us it is never too late to dream a new dream when he started his first business, JD's Taxi at the age of 55.
Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cathy Demers; four children; two grandchildren; and beloved English Bulldog.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, May 15, from 2-4 p.m., at Garrison Hill Tower.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dover Little Green Football at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-joe-demers. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 9 to May 12, 2019