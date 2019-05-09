Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Joseph Demers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Garrison Hill Tower
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Demers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Demers


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Joseph W. Demers Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Joseph William Demers, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 29, 2019. Joe was a lifelong New Hampshire resident and son of the late Pauline Esau and William Demers.

Joe was loved by many as a vibrant personality, proud father, and former Dover football coach. He taught us it is never too late to dream a new dream when he started his first business, JD's Taxi at the age of 55.

Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cathy Demers; four children; two grandchildren; and beloved English Bulldog.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, May 15, from 2-4 p.m., at Garrison Hill Tower.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dover Little Green Football at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-joe-demers. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 9 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now