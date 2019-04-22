DOVER - Julia Ann MacVane, 55, of Washington St, passed away at her residence with her family by her side.



Julia was born on April 12, 1964 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of Glenn E. and Alicia (McLaughlin) MacVane.



Julia worked at UNH as an Administrative Assistant. She loved UNH Sports; liked to paint and played the flute; she enjoyed music and enjoyed visiting local historical homes.



Julia is survived by her significant other, Rick Baldelli; her nephews, George Law and his wife, Amanda, John MacVane and his wife Nicole; her grandniece, Andrea Rose Law; her brother David MacVane; her sisters, Kathryn Buzard and husband Jim and Glenna and George Law.



Memorial contributions may be made in Julia's name to Cornerstone VNA Hospice, 178 Farmington Road, Rt. 11, Rochester, NH 03867.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.; with Deacon Robert Gagnon, officiating. An interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Dover Point Rd., Dover.



