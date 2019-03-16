|
|
BARRINGTON - Justin R. Lalancette, 28, of Berry River Road, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born October 30, 1990 in Portsmouth, he was the son of Roland P. Lalancette and Stephanie (Caldwell) Chantre.
He was a graduate of Newmarket High School, Class of 2009.
Justin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, outdoors, playing guitar and jamming with his buddies. He was a member of the Son's of the American Legion in Newmarket.
Survivors include his father, Roland Lalancette of Barrington; his mother, Stephanie Chantre and her husband Steven of Rochester; paternal grandmother, Dianne Lalancette of Portsmouth; maternal grandfather, William Caldwell and his wife Charlotte of Dover; sister, Kari Lalancette and her partner Nick Bailey of Rochester; niece, Zoey; nephew, Owen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 1-3 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H., followed by a Son's of the American Legion service at 3 p.m. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019