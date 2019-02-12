|
PORTSMOUTH - Kathaleen Ann Eastman-Lorenz, of Wailua Homesteads, died Thursday, January 17, 2019, at her home at age 71. Born on August 25, 1947, in New Hampshire, she lived as nurse and avid orchid gardener.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Lorenz, mother Harriet Eastman and brother Michael Eastman.
She is survived by her father Robert Eastman; siblings Robert Eastman, Peter Eastman, Linda Eastman and John Eastman; as well as by her children, Morgan Lorenz and Camden Lorenz; numerous nieces and nephews; and the Club Med of Hanalei family that ignited her passion in making Kauai home.
SERVICES: Following cremation, services will be private. Memories can be shared with the Lorenz family at P.O. Box 1863, Lihu'e, Hawaii, 96766.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019