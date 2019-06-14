|
NEWMARKET - Kenneth Paul Geremia, of Newmarket, N.H., Wilton, Conn., Bowie, Md., and Plainville, Conn., died peacefully and surrounded by family, early Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mass General in Boston. Ken had lived with mantel cell lymphoma for several years.
Ken was born in New Britain, Connecticut on June 10, 1944. He grew up in Plainville, Connecticut, son of John and Helen Geremia and one of three siblings. He loved his older brother Ray and sister Gerry.
He attended St. Anthony high school in Bristol, Conn., and Trinity College.
Ken and Janet Soucy were married on April 1, 1967. He and Jan welcomed three children, John, Ken, and Jill, during their marriage of an extraordinary 52 years.
Ken served in the military from 1966 to 1969. He had a long career in public relations in Washington, D.C. and New York City, leveraging his talents of a writer and his jazz-smooth voice.
Quick with a smile or a helping hand, generous in his humor, and brutal in a battle of puns, he remained true to this self to the end. Ken was a builder of things and tireless participant in life; from family to community, photography, music, electronics, and both the beautifully spoken and written word, Ken left his legacy. But his deep engagement in the world and life were most evident in, and through, his demonstrated love and commitment to his family, friends, and community. He was an attentive and proud husband, father, grandfather.
Ken volunteered in churches and community associations, coached baseball teams, sung in choirs, organized fundraising efforts, and was a marine docent at UNH. He was a model train hobbyist, knew the best ice cream shop in any New England town, and an expert of all things copper.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jan, his children John, Ken (Elizabeth), and Jill; his three grandchildren, Johanna, Sophie, and Gus; his sister Gerry; and his beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Ken Geremia will always be remembered for his beautiful smile.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 11 a.m., at the Church of St. Thomas More, Madbury Road, Durham, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Thomas More choir, , or the PAN Foundation. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from June 14 to June 17, 2019