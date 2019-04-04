Home

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
his sister's house
77 Blaisdell Corner Rd.
Lebanon, ME
Larry Wayne Hall Jr.


Larry Wayne Hall Jr. Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Larry Wayne Hall Jr., 40, of Somersworth, passed on Saturday, March 23 2019 leaving behind his three children, Brittany Hall (19), Chase Hall (18) and Connor Hall (14) all of Rochester; his partner Amy Graffam; his close friend Sarah Hall; his mother Sharon Wallingford of Dover and father Larry Hall Sr., of Concord; two sisters Angela Healey of Lebanon, Maine, Caitlyn Duncan of South Carolina; three brothers Russell Wallingford of Rochester, Brian Hall of South Carolina, Adam Hall of South Carolina; and so many more friends and family.

SERVICES: Services will be held at his sister's house, 77 Blaisdell Corner Rd., Lebanon, Maine from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Please bring a food dish to share.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019
