DURHAM - Leda M. Keefe, 81, of Piscataqua Road, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She resided in Durham since 1975.
In years past she often rose at dawn to march in the Leif Erikson Day parade with her Mom to celebrate the Vikings discovery of this continent. She was a loving Mom who raised four boys and an avid bird watcher. She cared greatly for her family and others and will be dearly missed.
Born January 2, 1938 in St. Paul, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Horace "Fred" and Myrtle (Isaacson) Merrill.
Leda received her Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Minnesota (Go Gophers!) and went onto work as an Occupational Therapist.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Keefe who died in 2007 and her son, Christopher Keefe who died in 2006.
Survivors include her three sons, Daniel Keefe, Patrick Keefe and Robert Keefe; three grandchildren, Kate, Noah, and Alice; and two nephews, Tom and Fred Merrill.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m., at The Hall at Great Falls, 49 Market St., Somersworth, NH, 03878.
In lieu of donations, please check in on an older friend or relative. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019