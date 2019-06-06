|
|
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. - Lee E. Blanchard, age 85, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. Lee was born in Sanford, Maine on September 6, 1933 to parents Howard F. Blanchard and Eva Louise (Rand) Blanchard.
During his youth Lee worked for neighboring farms and lumber mills in and around Lebanon, Maine. Lee took agriculture courses and graduated from Spaulding High School, Rochester, N.H., in June 1952. He entered the Army October 11, 1954 serving in Germany.
Lee loved his children and family above all else. He enjoyed camping with his truck and camper visiting several camp sites when his children were young as well as running a vegetable stand in South Berwick, Maine. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Harrington on April 9, 1983 and they shared 36 years together.
He worked as a welder at Davidson Rubber (which later became Textron) in Dover, N.H. retiring in 1988. He moved to New York and started his own landscaping business which he operated until 2002. Lee loved gardening and eating his home grown vegetables which he shared with neighbors, family and friends. He enjoyed seeing the various birds visiting his bird feeders, car rides through Saratoga National Park seeing the deer, birds and wildlife and then perhaps stopping for a black raspberry ice cream cone. Prime rib and lobster were some of his favorites.
Lee is survived by his wife Elizabeth and her children; his son Donald Blanchard and his wife Ann; his daughter Darlene King and her fiancé Paul Anderson; his grandson Johnathan Jenkins, his wife Crystal and their daughter Heidi. He is also survived by his sisters Marian MacDonald, Fay Peterson, Alice Perkins and her husband Richard, Betty Page and her husband David as well as several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 7, from 12-2 p.m., at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, Maine.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care, 434 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fosters from June 6 to June 9, 2019