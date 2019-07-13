|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Leo P. Gagnon, 73, of 3C Green Street, East Rochester, N.H., died at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.
Leo was born on Aug. 17, 1945 in Rochester, N.H. The son of the late Reno J. Gagnon and Catherine (Jackson) Gagnon. He was a longtime resident of Rochester, N.H. Leo worked as a crane operator, welder and a tool crib attendant at Westinghouse Electric. He was also a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air National Guard. Outside of work, Leo had a passion for woodworking and was a self-taught craftsman.
Leo is survived by his wife Cheryl (Allen) Gagnon, two stepsons Philip Allen and his wife Karen of Auburn, Maine and Andrew Allen of New Gloucester, Maine; a daughter, Crystal Conley and her husband Jason of Strafford, N.H.; his sister, Nola Gagnon of Rochester, N.H. and three grandchildren, Nathan Conley, Philip Allen and Kaitlyn Race.
At Leo's request there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester NH 03867.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from July 13 to July 16, 2019