Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo P. Gagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo P. Gagnon Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Leo P. Gagnon, 73, of 3C Green Street, East Rochester, N.H., died at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Leo was born on Aug. 17, 1945 in Rochester, N.H. The son of the late Reno J. Gagnon and Catherine (Jackson) Gagnon. He was a longtime resident of Rochester, N.H. Leo worked as a crane operator, welder and a tool crib attendant at Westinghouse Electric. He was also a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air National Guard. Outside of work, Leo had a passion for woodworking and was a self-taught craftsman.

Leo is survived by his wife Cheryl (Allen) Gagnon, two stepsons Philip Allen and his wife Karen of Auburn, Maine and Andrew Allen of New Gloucester, Maine; a daughter, Crystal Conley and her husband Jason of Strafford, N.H.; his sister, Nola Gagnon of Rochester, N.H. and three grandchildren, Nathan Conley, Philip Allen and Kaitlyn Race.

At Leo's request there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester NH 03867.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from July 13 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now