BRADENTON, Fla. - Leslie Brock, 68, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from cancer.
Leslie is predeceased by her father and mother Robert and Carol Durgin and is survived by her husband, James Brock; son, Jamison Brock and wife Veronica and their daughter Amelia; daughter, Jessica Morton and husband Scott and their son Corbin; step-mother Janice Hollmeyer; brother Paul Durgin; sister Sally Turner; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Les and Jim lived in Rochester and Newington, N.H., with their children, Jamison and Jessica for many years.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held in Barnstead, N.H., at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019