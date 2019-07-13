|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Lola Amelia Tanner Burns passed away in her sleep after a short illness on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1932.
Lola grew up in Milton, N.H. The daughter of Rita Tanner Armstrong and George Tanner. She is a graduate and valedictorian, of Nute High School and Keene State College.
She was married to Dr. James G. Burns DVM. for 35 years and together they raised three children.
Lola lived in Rochester, N.H. and she ran the Rochester Equine Clinic with her family for 20 years. She lived in Ossipee, N.H. for 10 years where she ran her greenhouse business. She grew amazing tomatoes plus other beautiful plants. After being widowed she moved to Wolfeboro, N.H. living with her companion Arthur Brunt, for the last 19 years.
She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed the outdoors, skiing for 80 years, hiking all the 4,000 footers in her native White Mountains. She out lived her two sons Michael and Peter Burns. She is survived by her daughter, Piper Strong; her five grandboys, Mikey, Ian, Mathew, Benjamin and Otis; her four great grandkids, her stepsisters, Becky Wiley and Judy Murphy; and friend Arthur Brunt.
We will all remember her as a vivacious woman with a great sense of humor and adventure, her memory will live on in those who loved her.
SERVICES: Calling Hours and Memorial service will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester N.H.
Published in Fosters from July 13 to July 16, 2019