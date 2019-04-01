|
DOVER – Lorraine D. Peters, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 20, 1934 in Dover, N.H. and was the daughter of the late Edward and Desneige (Nichols) Bushway.
Lorraine had many interests in her life, but none greater than her family. She was a Dover girl at heart. Aside from spending time with her family, and being an avid Boston Celtics fan, some of her fondest memories were spent with her closest friends, which she often referred to as the Forest Street gang. Lorraine also loved spending time at the beach.
Her faith was extremely important to her and she was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Dover. Anyone attending the 4 o'clock Saturday mass could always count on seeing Lorraine (and one or more family members) sitting in her "usual" spot.
Members of her family include her children, Kim Adair; Shareen Doucet and husband William; Douglas Peters and wife Patricia; and Lori Clark and husband Stephen. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one brother, Robert Bushway.
She was predeceased by her husband Arnold "Bucky" Peters in 1992.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church, located at 25 Chestnut St. in Dover. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019