Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Lorraine Peters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church
25 Chestnut St. i
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine D. Peters


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine D. Peters Obituary
DOVER – Lorraine D. Peters, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 20, 1934 in Dover, N.H. and was the daughter of the late Edward and Desneige (Nichols) Bushway.

Lorraine had many interests in her life, but none greater than her family. She was a Dover girl at heart. Aside from spending time with her family, and being an avid Boston Celtics fan, some of her fondest memories were spent with her closest friends, which she often referred to as the Forest Street gang. Lorraine also loved spending time at the beach.

Her faith was extremely important to her and she was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Dover. Anyone attending the 4 o'clock Saturday mass could always count on seeing Lorraine (and one or more family members) sitting in her "usual" spot.

Members of her family include her children, Kim Adair; Shareen Doucet and husband William; Douglas Peters and wife Patricia; and Lori Clark and husband Stephen. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one brother, Robert Bushway.

She was predeceased by her husband Arnold "Bucky" Peters in 1992.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church, located at 25 Chestnut St. in Dover. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now