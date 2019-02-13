|
GONIC - Lorraine Simmons, 80, of Henry Drive, passed peacefully Monday, February 11, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Born November 14, 1938 in Milbridge, Maine, she is the daughter of the late Roscoe and Florence (Beach) Bagley.
Lorraine has lived in Gonic for the past 35 years. She worked the past 14 years at Super Walmart in Somersworth, N.H.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Crescent Lodge #45. She had a special love for cats, enjoyed reading, going to the casinos, and going to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Lorraine loved her family very much.
Members of her family include her loving husband of 41 years, Craig Simmons of Gonic; her children, Leo Dow of St Mary's, Ga., Robin Dow and her husband Clayton of Waldoboro, Maine, Gary Dow and his wife Melanie of Hancock, Maine and Roxanne Knapp and her significant other David Frenette of Rochester; her grandchildren, Cristy, Erika, Jami, Brandi, Codi, Benjamin, Gary and Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kylea, Joshua, Nathan, Rylee and Carson; her sister in-law, Irene Bagley of Milbridge, Maine. She is predeceased by her brother, George (Buster) Bagley.
SERVICES: By request of Lorraine there will be no services. Those, who wish, may make a contribution in her name to Cocheco Valley Humane Society. Cremation is under the direction of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 south Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit us at www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019