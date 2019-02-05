|
DOVER - Louis Cloitre, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Bellamy Fields of Dover, N.H., after a period of declining health.
He was born in Paterson, N.J., on May 2, 1929. He was the son of the late Yves and Marie (Salaun) Cloitre.
The family moved to France in 1933 where he resided until his return to New Jersey in 1948. Louis was a U.S Army veteran with service in Korea during that conflict. He was a graduate of the Aeronautical Institute of Versailles, France, and received Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees from Rutgers University, where he was a member of the Phi Beta Kapa Honor Society. During his career, he held manufacturing and engineering positions in the United States and abroad, including in Luxembourg, France, Brazil and Mexico, before retiring to Dover, N.J.
Louis was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed active membership in the Rutgers Alumni Society. He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wharton, N.J. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and especially his lifelong activity in the stock market.
Louis is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Heather Cloitre of Durham, N.H.; his sister, Raymonde Santucci of Ballston Lake, N.Y.; nieces Michelle Santucci, Marisa (Santucci) Jahanbakhsh and her husband, John Jahanbakhsh, Danielle Santucci and Lisa Cloitre; nephew Christophe Cloitre, and his wife, Anna Malone Cloitre; and several grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Anthony Santucci.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held at Tasker Funeral Home, Dover, N.H., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Durham, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. A memorial service and burial in Dover, N.J., will take place at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a house of worship or a veteran's organization of choice.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019