FARMINGTON - Louis E. Gregoire, 77, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed on Monday, June 3, 2019 after a period of declining health. Louis was born in Rochester, N.H., on March 13, 1942, the son of Roland and Rita (Pare) Gregoire.
He graduated from Holy Rosary High School, Class of 1960 where he was an active member of the varsity basketball team. While still in high school, he joined the Army National Guard and retired after 22 years of service.
He owned and operated Louis E. Gregoire Construction Co., Inc. for 46 successful years. In 1972 he constructed Willow Brook Apartments and managed them for 10 years and also owned Farmington Pattern Company.
He was a member of the Rochester Lodge of Elks, American Legion and Club Victoire. He set goals for himself every day and did not stop until they were finished. He was well known for his great sense of humor and always enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends.
His family was very important to him and he enjoyed attending their games, events, and activities for all three generations. He had many fond memories of his boating years on the ocean, farming years, camp years on the lake, hiking, cross country skiing, and traveling. He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved rooting for his favorite teams. For 30 years he and his wife enjoyed watching the UNH men's basketball games at Lundholm Gym.
Louis was predeceased by his sons Eric and David Gregoire, his father Roland Gregoire, and his brothers Paul and Gerard Gregoire.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years Carolyn (Connelly) Gregoire; son James Gregoire and wife Pamela of Farmington; daughters-in-law Sarah Gregoire of Florida and Angela Gregoire of Farmington; his 99 year-old mother Rita M. Gregoire of Rochester, and sister Therese Gregoire of Florida; grandchildren: Kayla, Kelsey, Jase, David, Deanna, McKenzie, Eric, and Lindsey; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Zeke, Lailyn, and Lucas; and a special Aunt Connie, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends who loved him dearly. He will remain in our hearts forever.
SERVICES: Calling hours: Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Leo Church, Gonic, N.H. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from June 8 to June 11, 2019