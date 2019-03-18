|
|
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Louise Craig, 71 passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home in Somersworth surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born March 23, 1947 in Dover, N.H., the daughter of George and Dora (Papageorge) Benaris, graduated from Dover High School Class of 1966 and has resided in Dover most of her life
For 31 years, Louise had worked at U.N.H. as an administrative assistant having retired in September of 2011. In January of 2016, Louise began working at the National Passport Center in Portsmouth which she enjoyed very much and made many friends there.
She was predeceased by her beloved son, Jason Senf in 2011 and her love of her life for 31 years, husband, John "Jack" Craig in 2012. They traveled on many wonderful vacations and Jack was her comic relief.
Members of her family include her sisters, Ann "Cookie" Madore of Freeport, Maine and JoAnne McMahon of Somersworth; her brother, Andrew Benaris of Dover; her beloved aunt, Athena Perry and her husband, Jim of Milton; her stepdaughter, Wendy Craig Ward and grandson Samuel Ward of Bristol; stepson, Dale Craig; and several nieces and nephews, including Markus McMahon and Rick Goyne; and her beloved goddaughter, Thea McMahon.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon followed by the funeral service at noon at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019