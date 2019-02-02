|
ROCHESTER - Marcia A. LaChance Bergeron, 72, of 422 NH Rt. 11, died Monday, January 28,2019 at the () in Danvers, Mass. Born March 21, 1946 in Rochester, she is the daughter of the late Lucien LaChance and Dorothea Lachance Chayer. Marcia was born and raised in East Rochester and had lived in Farmington for the past year.
A graduate of Bay State Junior College in Boston, Mass., she was employed as an executive secretary to the chancellor of her alma mater in 1967. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Rochester, and very much enjoyed caring for her family.
Members of her family include her husband of 49 years, Marc Bergeron of Farmington; her sons Jaime Bergeron and his wife Stephanie of Rochester, Jon-paul Bergeron and his wife Sarah of Truckee, Calif., and Jeremy Bergeron of Rochester; a daughter Jessica Carpenter and her husband Dale of Derby, Vt.; her grandchildren Tyler Bergeron , Micah and Cody Bergeron and a great-granddaughter Aubree Bergeron; her sister Cindy and her husband Tim Callaghan of Nashua and their family Timothy (TJ) and his wife Jordon , Lisa and her husband Ryan Horvath and their children Carter and Emma.
SERVICES: To honor Marcia's wishes a private family service and internment will take place in the spring at the Holy Rosary Cemetery on Brock Street in Rochester. Arrangements are under the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Kaplan Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, Mass.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019