|
|
ROCHESTER - Margaret Bergeron, 93, of Whitehall Road, Rochester, N.H., died peacefully at Rochester Manor. Margaret was born December 11, 1925 in Boston, Mass. The daughter of Augusta Lineham, she resided in Rochester for most of her life.
She graduated from Spaulding High school, class of 1944 and continued her education at McIntosh College. She worked at General Electric as a secretary for over 30 years. She was a member of BPW Business, Professional Women, and Republican Women Club.
Members of her family include her son Scott Bergeron of Middleton; step brother Richard Bergeron and Betty of Oregon; Robert Bergeron and Karen of Idaho.; grandchild Jordon Bergeron. She was predeceased by husband Martin Bergeron.
SERVICES: At the request of the family there will be no services. Cremation is under the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Fosters from June 21 to June 24, 2019