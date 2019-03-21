Home

C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Marilyn Emmons
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Marilyn Elizabeth Emmons


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Elizabeth Emmons Obituary
LEBANON, Maine - Marilyn Elizabeth (Colby) Emmons, age 79, of Jim Grant Road in Lebanon, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home. Born in South Berwick on May 6, 1939, daughter of the late Louis Colby and Olive E. (Grant) Colby.

A lifelong resident of Lebanon, she was a graduate from Noble High School.

Marilyn was a retired custodian for the Lebanon School system SAD#60.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crafting, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends, moose hunting, going for rides on the horse and buggy, and traveling.

Survived by her four sons, Dean P. Emmons of Shirley, Maine, Basil T. Emmons of Lebanon, Maine, Edwin R. Emmons of Parsonfield, Maine, Claude E. Emmons of Dexter, Maine; three brothers, Edward Colby of Lebanon, Maine, Roger Colby of Lebanon, Maine, Charles Colby of Sanford, Maine; two sisters, Kathy Ruel of North Berwick, Maine, April Hilton of Lebanon, Maine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years James C. Emmons and six brothers, Parker Colby, Bernard Colby, Robert Colby, Ronald Colby, William Colby and Richard Colby.

SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12-2 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, NH 03835. A Burial will be held in the spring a Forest Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, Maine. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
