DOVER - Marion LaPanne, 82, passed away suddenly from progressive lung cancer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with her sister Millie by her side. She resided in Zephyrhills, Florida for 17 years and spent summers "upta" camp on Milton Three Ponds.
She was a stitching room supervisor for Robert Shoe Company and also owned Kreative Bridal Fashions.
She bowled on leagues for many years. In Florida she played tennis, bingo, danced and was very involved in her retirement community. Her most favorite passion was dancing.
She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert LaPanne and her daughter, Joyce Goff.
Surviving is one brother John Budd; five sisters, Sarah and Richard Allard, Millie O'Neil, Patricia Zangarine, Gladys Dixon and Alice Aimesworth; three sons, Dennis LaPanne, Kenneth aand Lois LaPanne and P.J. and Colie LaPanne; three daughters, Sharon LaPanne, Diana LaPanne and Kim and Paul Verville; also 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Dana Farber Institute. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
