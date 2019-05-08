|
|
NEWMARKET - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marlene Elizabeth Dionne announce her passing. Marlene died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 79, after a courageous battle with cancer. Marlene was born in Exeter, N.H., on April 29, 1940, to Elwin and Pauline Miller.
She graduated from Sanborn Seminary High School in 1959. She lived in Norristown, Pa., for a short time, where she worked as a purchasing agent for Sears until she returned to New Hampshire to start her family. She also worked at the Timberland shoe factory, the Ethan Allen furniture factory, as a housekeeper at Exeter Hospital, and at Marshall's in Plymouth, N.H. Marlene's most cherished role was as a mother to her children Darren and LoriAnne, and she devoted her life to them.
Marlene lived her life with kindness and humility. She faced her illness with positivity and grace. Marlene enjoyed being with family and friends, playing bingo, and listening to live music. More than anything, she thoroughly enjoyed the company of those she cared about. Shortly before she passed, Marlene celebrated her birthday with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by those who were lucky enough to know and love her.
Marlene leaves her daughter and son-in-law, LoriAnne and Mark Hensel of Brookfield, N.H., and several beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Darren.
SERVICES: There will be a graveside service for friends and family and a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or the Sunrise Sunset Activity Center, Friends of Newmarket Recreation Center, 2 Terrace Drive, Newmarket, NH 03857. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 8 to May 11, 2019