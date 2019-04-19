Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
View Map
Marvin E. Ansteth Sr.

DOVER - Retired USAF MSGT Marvin E. Ansteth Sr., passed suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Marvin was born in Mendota, Ill., on September 19, 1942 to Clifford and Marjorie Ansteth.

He was raised in Waterman, Ill., and graduated Waterman High School in 1960. Marvin was a 24 year veteran of the Vietnam and the Persian Gulf Wars. He has traveled to almost every country in the world, and all the US States. During his tour of duty in Okinawa, his wife Barbara fondly remembers scuba diving and shell collecting together as a family.

Marvin worked for United Engineers, Harris Graphics of Dover and also retired again out of Dover Flexo in 2015. Marvin enjoyed for 34 years his time at Paugus Bay Campground with his friends and family in Laconia, New Hampshire. He was known for traveling the camp in his golf cart giving out his "special cherries". Along with Scuba diving and camping Marvin enjoyed bowling and was a part of the 300 club in Dover N.H. Marvin loved fishing and hunting and his family remembers many snapping turtles being brought home and taken care of. He was a loving father, husband and "pop pop" and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Barbara; children Arthur, Donald and Robin Myers, Joann McNeal, Marvin Ansteth Jr.; grandchildren Linda Lambert, Kelly and Jason McNeal, Arthur Myers Jr., and Tessa Ansteth; great-grandchildren Liam, Aisling and Scarlett McNeal and Arya Lambert; also, many nieces, nephews and cousins across this great country. He is predeceased by his mother, father, and brother Robert Ansteth.

SERVICES: Viewing hours will be from 3-6 p.m., Monday April 22, 2019, at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . Care of the Ansteth Family has been entrusted to Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019
