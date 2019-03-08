Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mary Alden Obituary
EAST ROCHESTER - Mary Alden, 87, 10 Flat Rock Bridge Road, went to be with the Lord for a far better place on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born July 25, 1932, in North Monmouth, Maine, to Willis and Florence Canwell. She was a longtime member of the Nute Bible Chapel in Milton, N.H.

Members of her family include her husband of 67 years, Horace Alden, Sr.; children, Horace Alden, Jr., Gloria (Robert) Howe, Wanda Kean, Heidi Ellis, Kim (Vernon) Haigh, Jody Alden, Sonya (Timothy) Turcotte, Jay Alden, Mark (Diana) Alden, Troy Alden, Shannon (Carolyn) Alden; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Tomiko) Canwell; sister-in-law, Joyce Alden; brother-in-law Ben Alden; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings George Canwell and Wavalette Lamper.

The family would like to thank Pastor Bob of Nute Church and Pastor Morgan of Grace Baptist Church for their continuous support to Mary and her family during this time.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019
