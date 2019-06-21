Home

Mary Boucher
Mary E. Boucher Obituary
DOVER - Mary E. Boucher, 62, died at the Riverside Rest Home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born January 13, 1957 in Portsmouth, she was the daughter of Wilfred A. and Anna C. (McInnis) Boucher.

She attended Great Bay Services for many years.

Mary is survived by her three siblings, Albert (Lorna), Anna (Eric), and Peggy Cavanaugh; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister Barbara.

Mary held several jobs in the Portsmouth area; Great Bay Workshop, Artisan's Clothing, Sears, McDonald's, and Pizza Hut. She enjoyed her many travels to Disneyland, Memphis, Branson, Atlantic City, NYC, her Jamaican cruise, TV, music and movies, along with the excitement of roller coasters, bumper cars, Special Olympics, and Bowling.

Special Thanks to Great Bay Services where Mary spent a majority of her life in their programs and Residential facilities and the excellent staff of Riverside Rest Home.

SERVICES: An hour of calling will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Donations may be made to Great Bay Services, 23 Cataract Ave., Suite 1, Dover, NH 03820, Riverside Rest Home Activities Program, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover NH 03820 or Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Fosters from June 21 to June 24, 2019
