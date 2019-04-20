|
LEBANON, Maine - Mary "Jean" Lillian Limbaugh, 75, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at home in Lebanon, Maine. Born in Sanford, Maine, she was the daughter of Noe and Lillian (Labonte) Vilandry.
A 1963 Dover High graduate, she was known for her strength, adventures, and immense love of family and friends. She loved walking the beach, cards with friends, fishing, carpentry, and sharing stories from being a Merchant Marine on the Mississippi, fishing in Alaska, living in Michigan, Arkansas, Texas and Florida, and countless other adventures. Jean had a light that brought joy to everyone she knew. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, friend to all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Richard D. Limbaugh, Jr. and his wife Darlene of Lebanon, Maine; her daughter, Gail Halmi and her husband Laszlo of Peachtree City, Ga.; her two sisters, Blanche Abbott of Newington, N.H. and Irene Cousineau of Lebanon, Maine; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Limbaugh, Sr., of Flint, Mich., and her brother Joseph "Pete" Vilandry of Somersworth, N.H.
SERVICES: A grave-side ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m., on June 28, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dover Point Road, Dover. A reception will follow at the Newington Town Hall on Nimble Hill Road. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean's life.
