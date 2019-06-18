|
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Mary Louise Downey, 76, of Glenwood Ave, died Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Mary was born in a one room shack Dec. 13,1942, in Rochester, N.H. The daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Hartford) Potvin.
Mary has resided in Rochester her entire life. She worked at General Electric and Riverside Rest Home in housekeeping for 10 years. Mary attended Greater Rochester Baptist Church in Gonic. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Larry Stickles, Russell Stickles, Rodney Stickles, Mike Stickles and Sean Downey; sister Carol Brown, grandchildren; Vance and Hannah Stickles, Rodney and Justin Boudreau, Samantha, Jamie, Shelby and Rod Stickles, Heather Smith, Abby Terras-Ramirez, Samantha and Tabitha Brooks, Landon Downey and nine great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews and special nieces Kristine Conner and Lisa Brown Roucheleau.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Joseph; daughter Karen Boudreau.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S Main St., Rochester, N.H. 03867.
Burial will be in the Center Strafford Cemetery, Strafford, N.H. Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Fosters from June 18 to June 21, 2019