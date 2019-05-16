|
SOMERSWORTH - Mary S. Brown, 72, longtime-resident of Somersworth, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House surrounded by lots of loving family and friends. She was born January 26, 1947 in Rochester the daughter of Christos and Pauline (Dumais) Gourdouros and has resided in this area all of her life.
For many years, Mary was a crossing guard for the Somersworth Police Department. She also spent many years volunteering with The American Legion Unit 69 auxiliary where she was a life member past President and New Hampshire Department Chaplain. She was also a yearly volunteer for the New Hampshire Special Olympics.
For many years, Mary worked with the Somersworth High School to get young women involved in the American Legions Girls state program. She also served many years as election moderator for Ward 5 in Somersworth.
Members of her family include her daughter, Debra Brown Cowan and her husband, Gary of Nottingham; her son, David Brown of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Brett Turgeon, Logan Brown, Jacob Cowan, Alexis Cowan and Taylor Bay Brown; one great-granddaughter, Mahlon Turgeon; three brothers, Richard Gourdouros of Rollinsford, Bruce Gourdouros of Rochester and Steve Gourdouros of Pennsylvania; her uncle, Ronald Dumais of Rollinsford; two God daughters Jackie Lord Johnston of Down East Maine, Sheri Hathaway Reed of Berwick Maine; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, NH 03878. Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Highway Rte 3, Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 16 to May 19, 2019