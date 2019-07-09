|
SANBORNVILLE, N.H. - Matthew E. Fogg (Foggster), 29, of Sanbornville, N.H. passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 peacefully with his family by his side at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. after a long struggle with Idiopathic Cardiomyopathy and other recent complications. Matthew was born on July 13, 1989 in Wolfeboro, N.H.
Matthew attended Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. and always worked very hard to support his family.
Music was Matt's burning passion. He was a self taught musician and amazing writer who could beat the drums and strum the guitar like a professional. He loved his music community and was a huge supporter of every band he came in contact with. He loved to inspire and encourage others to pursue their dreams and talents with music.
Matthew loved watching wrestling and the UFC; he was a big fan of DC, fishing, especially at his family's camp, New England sports, his family's traditional "Spaghetti Day," being political, spending time with family and friends, and we can't forget to mention hot sauce, pickles and Spaghetti O's. Above all, Matthew's greatest passion, love, accomplishment and what he was most proud of was being the "Daddy" of his beautiful daughters, Madelyn and Brennah.
Matthew defined the word "Genuine." He was selfless, an inspiration to all, an extraordinary friend and he had an amazing unmatched sense of humor and personality. He lived life to its fullest and always wanted to include everyone in it. Matthew was most admired for his strength. He endured more over the course of his life than anyone should have; he was not dealt a good hand but played it better than anyone could have. Matthew's beautiful spirit and infectious smile will live on, he will never be forgotten.
Matthew is survived by his Daughters: Madelyn and Brennah Fogg; Mother: Michelle Glaude; Father: Kenneth Fogg II; Sisters: Krystal Atkinson and Kendra Fogg; Brother: Kody Fogg; Nephews: Bram, Channing and Camden; Nieces: Charlotte and Alyah; Paternal Grandparents: Kenneth and Arlene Fogg; Maternal Grandmother (Mee-Mar): Karen Ryan; Maternal Great Grandparents: Juanita Luscomb and Robert Burrows; Maternal Step-Grandmother: Doreen Mooney; Biological Father: Tony Knox; Paternal Grandparents: Norman and Shirley Pelletier; Aunts: Vickie Garland (husband, Tim Garland) and Tammy Mooney (fiancé, Jerry Fowler); Uncle: Jason Beaupre; Cousins: Rebecca Roberts, Shaina and TJ Brown, Aleea and Timmy Garland, Brittany Eldridge, Alexis and Brayden Cole-Mooney. There are five generations in Matthew's family; he has several more Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Matthew was preceded by his Maternal Grandmother: Sandy Fogg; Paternal Grandfather (Bumpa): Stanley Mooney
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 14, 2019 at Tumbledown Farm, 295 Wentworth Rd in Brookfield, N.H. at 12 p.m.
We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital for the extraordinary care, support, and love that was given to Matthew and our family. It will not be forgotten and we know Matt will never forget Dr. Lewis and Nurse Julie.
