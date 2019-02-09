|
DOVER - Matthew W. Mitchell, 36, passed away in Dover Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born December 16, 1982, in Dover; the son of Dana and Tina (Luddy) Mitchell.
Matthew earned an Associate's Degree in graphic design from McIntosh College and worked for Fisher Scientific in Portsmouth. He attended Dover schools, played baseball, and participated in Dover Youth Hockey. As an adult he loved the outdoors, campfires, and spending time with his son and extended family.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Dana and Tina Mitchell of Dover; his son Cameron Mitchell and Cameron's Mom Chantal Mclaughlin, both of Dover; sister, Tara M. Raposa of Boston; and his maternal grandmother Anne Mitchell of Norton, Mass.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2:30-5 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. There will be no funeral service. A remembrance ceremony for family and close friends will be held at 5:10 p.m., also at the Tasker funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund established by Matthew's sister Tara, for his son Cameron, at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/txzeh8-cameron039s-college-fund. Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019