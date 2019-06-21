|
STRAFFORD - Mavis Estelle Howard Foster, 93, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Mavis was born to May (Almond) and Elwyn B. Howard in Rochester, N.H. and grew up in nearby Strafford.
She attended grade school in Strafford and was a 1943 graduate of Spaulding High School in Rochester. She resided in Pittsburgh, Pa., at the time of her death.
Having been raised in rural New Hampshire, she had a lifelong love of nature and was a member and ardent supporter of several state and national wildlife conservancies throughout her life. She spent much of her free time communing with nature.
Greatly valuing the importance of educational opportunity, Mavis endowed scholarships and generously supported programs at the University of New Hampshire.
She was also a strong believer in the importance of scouting to the preparation of future generations and served as a Girl Scout leader and member of Council for many years.
Mavis will be remembered as a gracious lady with a generous heart and a deep devotion to family. She died as she lived her life; with dignity.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Dr. Eugene L. Foster and a daughter, Kaye Foster Adams.
Mavis leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her children, Gene Foster of Louisville, Ky., Mark Foster of Alton, N.H., and Carol Horowitz of Pittsburgh, Pa., as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Private funeral services will be held and burial will be in Strafford, N.H.
Donations in Mavis's memory can be made to the University of New Hampshire, The Eugene Lewis and Mavis Howard Foster Class of 1944 Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o University of New Hampshire Foundation, Inc., 9 Edgewood Rd., Durham, NH 03824.
Published in Fosters from June 21 to June 24, 2019