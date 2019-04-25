Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Maxine Freeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine F. Freeman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine F. Freeman Obituary
DOVER - Maxine F. "Mickey" Freeman, 77, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover. Born February 7, 1942 in Dover, the daughter of Frank H. and Dorothy Mae (Drolette) Swain.

She worked as a foreman and other jobs for 35 years at Textron.

She is survived by her three sons, Harold Freeman Jr., James Freeman and his wife Karen and David Freeman; a daughter Audrey Dube and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Christine Dube and her husband Luke, Mark Freeman and his wife Ren, Retired Sargent Peter Freeman and Skye Freeman; and great-grandchildren, Gwen, James, Ester, Thomas and Mike Freeman.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband Harold R. Freeman Sr.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now