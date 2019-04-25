|
|
DOVER - Maxine F. "Mickey" Freeman, 77, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover. Born February 7, 1942 in Dover, the daughter of Frank H. and Dorothy Mae (Drolette) Swain.
She worked as a foreman and other jobs for 35 years at Textron.
She is survived by her three sons, Harold Freeman Jr., James Freeman and his wife Karen and David Freeman; a daughter Audrey Dube and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Christine Dube and her husband Luke, Mark Freeman and his wife Ren, Retired Sargent Peter Freeman and Skye Freeman; and great-grandchildren, Gwen, James, Ester, Thomas and Mike Freeman.
Maxine was predeceased by her husband Harold R. Freeman Sr.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019