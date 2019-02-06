Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Melbourne Wilkinson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
chapel of the funeral home
86 South Main Street
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melbourne Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melbourne A. "Joe" Wilkinson Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melbourne A. "Joe" Wilkinson Jr. Obituary
ROCHESTER - Melbourne A. "Joe" Wilkinson, Jr., 78, of 6 Vinewood Lane, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was born May 30, 1940 in Middleton, N.H., the son of the late Melbourne and Edwina (Young) Wilkinson.

He has resided in Rochester since 1977 and worked as a salesman for Agway and Irving Oil. He enjoyed cars and going to the camp at the lake.

Members of his family include his wife of 53 years, Betty (Alexander) Wilkinson; daughter, Debbie Slattery; son, Andy Wilkinson, III; grandchildren, Robert, Zachery, Chloe; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Bobby, Marissa, Caleb; sister, Beatrice Lawrence. He was predeceased by son Robert Ferris in 2012.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, 2-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H., with a service to follow at 4 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Milton Mills Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now