ROCHESTER - Melbourne A. "Joe" Wilkinson, Jr., 78, of 6 Vinewood Lane, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was born May 30, 1940 in Middleton, N.H., the son of the late Melbourne and Edwina (Young) Wilkinson.
He has resided in Rochester since 1977 and worked as a salesman for Agway and Irving Oil. He enjoyed cars and going to the camp at the lake.
Members of his family include his wife of 53 years, Betty (Alexander) Wilkinson; daughter, Debbie Slattery; son, Andy Wilkinson, III; grandchildren, Robert, Zachery, Chloe; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Bobby, Marissa, Caleb; sister, Beatrice Lawrence. He was predeceased by son Robert Ferris in 2012.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, 2-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H., with a service to follow at 4 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Milton Mills Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019