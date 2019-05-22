SOMERSWORTH - Michael Paul Gamble, 53, of Somersworth, was born August 6, 1965. He passed away surrounded by his family on May 18, 2019.



Michael is survived by his mother, Peggy Gibbons; the love of his life, and partner of 30 years, Brenda Soucy; sons Michael, Joshua and Dylan; daughter Kayleigh; brother Troy; sisters Patricia Plaisted, and Roxann Hughes.



Some of Michael's favorite activities were camping, "Sunday Funday", and spending time with his family and friends. He was always the life of the party and will be missed by all that knew him.



SERVICES: A time of Remembrance and Celebration of Michael's life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Gamble family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home. Published in Fosters from May 22 to May 25, 2019